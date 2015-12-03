Skip to main content
Developing an Inventory and Typology of Land-Use Planning Systems and Policy Instruments in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wgxp09s-en
Authors
Elisabete A. Silva, Ransford A. Acheampong
OECD Environment Working Papers
Silva, E. and R. Acheampong (2015), “Developing an Inventory and Typology of Land-Use Planning Systems and Policy Instruments in OECD Countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 94, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wgxp09s-en.
