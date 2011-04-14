Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Description of Alternative Approaches to Measure and Place a Value on Hospital Products in Seven OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdt91bpq24-en
Authors
Luca Lorenzoni, Mark Pearson
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lorenzoni, L. and M. Pearson (2011), “Description of Alternative Approaches to Measure and Place a Value on Hospital Products in Seven OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdt91bpq24-en.
Go to top