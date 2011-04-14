This paper provides a description of the classification systems used to measure hospital services in selected OECD countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, United Kingdom (England), and the United States. Three classifications are relevant: those on diagnoses; on procedures; and on products. In addition, methods used to measure the cost of hospital services are reviewed.
Description of Alternative Approaches to Measure and Place a Value on Hospital Products in Seven OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Health Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper24 November 2023
-
Working paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 October 2023
-
21 September 2023
-
21 September 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Working paper15 September 2023
-
10 May 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
3 February 2023
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
5 December 2022