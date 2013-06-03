Skip to main content
Decentralisation and Economic Growth - Part 3: Decentralisation, Infrastructure Investment and Educational Performance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4559gg7wlw-en
Authors
Kaja Fredriksen
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Fredriksen, K. (2013), “Decentralisation and Economic Growth - Part 3: Decentralisation, Infrastructure Investment and Educational Performance”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4559gg7wlw-en.
