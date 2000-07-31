The OECD Competition Committee debated competition in local services – Solid Waste Management -- in October 1999. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting, including an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Slovak Republic, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition in Local Services
Solid Waste Management
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
