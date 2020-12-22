Skip to main content
Can disability benefits promote (re)employment?

Considerations for effective disability benefit design
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/227e7990-en
Duncan MacDonald, Christopher Prinz, Herwig Immervoll
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
MacDonald, D., C. Prinz and H. Immervoll (2020), “Can disability benefits promote (re)employment? : Considerations for effective disability benefit design”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 253, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227e7990-en.
