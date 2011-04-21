Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Bringing French Public Debt Down

The Options for Fiscal Consolidation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdpn1hhc7k-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2011), “Bringing French Public Debt Down: The Options for Fiscal Consolidation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 858, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdpn1hhc7k-en.
Go to top