Assessing the value of indicators of underlying inflation for monetary policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/741358712031
Authors
Pietro Catte, Torsten Sløk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Catte, P. and T. Sløk (2005), “Assessing the value of indicators of underlying inflation for monetary policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 461, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/741358712031.
