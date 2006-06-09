Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Age Perspective on Economic Well-Being and Social Protection in Nine OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/703336207745
Authors
Thai-Thanh Dang, Herwig Immervoll, Daniela Mantovani, Kristian Orsini, Holly Sutherland
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dang, T. et al. (2006), “An Age Perspective on Economic Well-Being and Social Protection in Nine OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/703336207745.
Go to top