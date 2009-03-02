Skip to main content
Activation Policies in Norway

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/226388712174
Nicola Duell, Shruti Singh, Peter Tergeist
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Duell, N., S. Singh and P. Tergeist (2009), “Activation Policies in Norway”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 78, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226388712174.
