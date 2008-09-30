Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Accounting for One-off Operations when Assessing Underlying Fiscal Positions

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236220765316
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Makoto Minegishi, Christophe André, Chantal Nicq, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. et al. (2008), “Accounting for One-off Operations when Assessing Underlying Fiscal Positions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 642, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236220765316.
Go to top