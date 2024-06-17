Trade in goods and services forecast is defined as the projected value of change in ownership of material resources and services between one economy and another. Projections are based on an assessment of the economic climate in individual countries and the world economy, using a combination of model-based analyses and expert judgement. The indicator comprises net trade, imports and exports and export market growth. Net trade is the value of exports minus the value of imports; imports and exports are the value of goods and services imported or exported from other economies; export market growth measures the demand for a country’s exports constructed as a weighted average of import growth in all export destinations using export shares as weights. This indicator is measured in USD for net trade, annual growth rate for exports and imports and USD, 2015 prices for exports, imports and export market growth.