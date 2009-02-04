Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Greek
Publications
Career Guidance
Career Guidance
A Handbook for Policy Makers (Greek version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063488-el
Authors
OECD, The European Commission
Tags
Education and skills
Education access, participation and progression
4 Φεβρουαρίου 2009
Available in:
Ελληνικά
English
français
български
čeština
dansk
Deutsch
Ελληνικά
español
latviešu
slovenčina
Download PDF
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
français
български
čeština
dansk
Deutsch
Ελληνικά
español
latviešu
slovenčina
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD/The European Commission (2009),
Career Guidance: A Handbook for Policy Makers (Greek version)
, EKEP, Athens,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063488-el
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top