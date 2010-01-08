Improving School Leadership, Volume 1 (Estonian version)

As countries strive to reform education systems and improve student results, school leadership is high on education policy agendas. But in many countries, the men and women who run schools are overburdened, underpaid and near retirement. And few people are lining up for their jobs. What leadership roles contribute most to improving student learning? How best to allocate and distribute leadership tasks? How to develop the right skills for effective school leadership? How to make the profession attractive to high-quality candidates; This book is based on an OECD study of school leadership practices and policies around the world. Offering a valuable cross-country perspective, it identifies four policy levers and a range of policy options to help governments improve school leadership now and build sustainable leadership for the future.