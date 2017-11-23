Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Estonian
Publications
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2017
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2017
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285149-et
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
Estonia
Health
State of Health in the EU
23 november 2017
Available in:
eesti
English
eesti
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
eesti
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2017),
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2017
, OECD Publishing, Paris,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264285149-et
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
In the same series
Report
Eesti: Riigi terviseprofiil 2023
27 jaanuar 2024
Report
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2021
8 jaanuar 2022
Report
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2019
28 november 2019
Related publications
Report
Eesti: Riigi terviseprofiil 2023
27 jaanuar 2024
Report
Riigi vähiprofiil: Eesti 2023
1 veebruar 2023
Report
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2021
8 jaanuar 2022
Report
Eesti: riigi terviseprofiil 2019
28 november 2019
Report
OECD360: Eesti 2015
28 aprill 2015
Report
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education Estonia
18 september 2007
Go to top