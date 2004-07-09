Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Docentes para las esculas de mañana

Análisis de los indicadores educativos mundiales Edición 2001
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024472-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
World Education Indicators

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Docentes para las esculas de mañana: Análisis de los indicadores educativos mundiales Edición 2001, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024472-es.
Go to top