Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Confianza en el Gobierno

Medidas para fortalecer el marco ético en los países de la OCDE
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065093-es
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Confianza en el Gobierno: Medidas para fortalecer el marco ético en los países de la OCDE, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065093-es.
Go to top