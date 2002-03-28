Comercio internacional y estándares laborales básicos

What are the major developments with respect to trade and labour standards since the OECD’s 1996 study on Trade, Employment and Labour Standards? What is being done to promote these standards? What evidence is there of progress? What are the possible links between core labour standards, trade, foreign direct investment, economic development and employment? International Trade and Core Labour Standards addresses these and related questions. It also provides a current overview of key issues with respect to core labour standards and their relation to trade and employment, aiming to provide a common basis for constructive policy dialogue among the concerned parties in the future.