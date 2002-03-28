Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Comercio internacional y estándares laborales básicos

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264064850-es
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Comercio internacional y estándares laborales básicos, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264064850-es.
Go to top