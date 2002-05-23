Documents de l'OCDE, Volume 2 Numéro 5

Table des matières

100. Competition, Innovation and Productivity Growth: A Review of Theory and Evidence, par

Sanghoon Ahn (en anglais seulement)

101. Firm Dynamics and Productivity Growth: A review of Micro Evidence from OECD Countries, par

Sanghoon Ahn (en anglais seulement)

102. Economic Growth: The Role of Policies and Institutions. Panel Data Evidence from OECD

Countries, par Andrea Bassanini, Stefano Scarpetta et Philip Hemmings (en anglais seulement)

103. Does Human Capital Matter for Growth in OECD Countries? Evidence from Pooled Mean-Group

Estimates, par Andrea Bassanini et Stefano Scarpetta (en anglais seulement)

104. Contributions of Financial Systems to Growth in OECD Countries, par Michael Leahy, Sebastian

Schich, Gert Wehinger, Florian Pelgrin et Thorsteinn Thorgeirsson (en anglais seulement)