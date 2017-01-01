|
Overview (Executive Summary, Assessment & Recommendations)
Luxembourg is an advanced economy with the highest per capita income in the OECD, reflecting the dynamic services sector, notably in banking and other financial services. Foreign investment is attracted by the business-friendly regulations, predictable tax system and sound macroeconomic policies. Foreign workers are attracted by the abundance of jobs and many cross-border workers commute every day from neighbouring regions. More than 40% of total employment is filled by non-residents, while some 45% of residents are foreigners who do not hold Luxembourg citizenship. Because of the high share of crossborderworkers the gross national income (GNI), which excludes factor income fromdomestic production that accrues to non-residents, is lower than gross domestic product(GDP) by about a third (OECD, 2015a).
|
|
