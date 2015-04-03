Chemical safety and biosafety

Safety Assessment of Foods and Feeds Derived from Transgenic Crops, Volume 1

In series:Novel Food and Feed Safetyview more titles

Published on April 03, 2015

book

Volume I of this series compiles the science-based consensus documents of the OECD Task Force for the Safety of Novel Foods and Feeds from 2002 to 2008. They contain information for use during the regulatory assessment of food/feed products of modern biotechnology, i.e. developed from transgenic crops. Relevant information includes compositional considerations (nutrients, anti-nutrients, toxicants, allergens), use of the plant species as food/feed, key products and components suggested for analysis of new varieties for food use and for feed use, and other elements. These documents should be of value to applicants for commercial uses of novel foods and feeds, regulators and risk assessors in national authorities for their comparative approach, as well as the wider scientific community.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Foreword
Read
Executive summary
Read
Introduction
Read
Towards harmonised assessments for food and feed saftey2 chapters available
Animal feedstuffs derived from genetically modified plants
Read
Unique identifier for transgenic plants
Read
Compositional considerations for transgenic crops11 chapters available
Sugar beet (Beta vulgaris)
Read
Potato (Solanum tuberosum ssp. tuberosum)
Read
Maize (Zea mays)
Read
Wheat (Triticum aestivum)
Read
Rice (Oryza sativa)
Read
Barley (Hordeum vulgare)
Read
Alfalfa (Medicago sativa) and other temperate forage legumes
Read
Cultivated mushroom (Agaricus bisporus)
Read
Sunflower (Helianthus annuus)
Read
Tomato (Lycoperson esculentum)
Read
List of OECD consensus documents on the safety of novel foods and feeds, 2002-14
Read
