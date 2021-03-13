Passer au contenu principal
Authentifiez-vous sur votre compte MyOECD

Répartition géographique des ressources financières allouées aux pays en développement 2021

Versements, engagements, indicateurs par pays
Rapport

Plus d'informations

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a50961e5-en-fr
Auteurs
OCDE
Mots clés
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries
Télécharger le PDF

Sélectionner une langue

English
français

Citer ce titre comme suit:

OCDE (2021), Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries 2021 : Disbursements, Commitments, Country Indicators, Éditions OCDE, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a50961e5-en-fr.