This publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to around 150 developing countries. The data show each country's receipts of official development assistance as well as other official and private funds from members of the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other key providers. Key development indicators are given for reference.
Répartition géographique des ressources financières allouées aux pays en développement 2021
Versements, engagements, indicateurs par pays
Rapport
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Developing Countries
Résumé
