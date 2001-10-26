Documents de l'OCDE, Volume 1 Numéro 7

Numéro spécial sur les politiques fiscales des pays de l’OCDE

1ère partie

Table des matières

42. Surveillance of Tax Policies: A Synthesis of Findings in Economic Surveys, par Paul van den Noord et Christopher Heady (en anglais seulement)

43. Tax Systems in European Union Countries, par Isabelle Joumard (en anglais seulement)

44. Average Effective Tax Rates on Capital, Labour and Consumption, par David Carey et Harry Tchilinguirian (en anglais seulement)

45. Tax Reform in Switzerland, par David Carey, Kathryn Gordon et Philippe Thalmann (en anglais seulement)

46. Some Issues Related to the Equity-Efficiency Trade-Off in the Swedish Tax and Transfer System, par Henning Strand (en anglais seulement)

47. The Tax System in Japan: A Need for Comprehensive Reform, par Thomas Dalsgaard et Masaaki Kawagoe (en anglais seulement)

48. The Tax System in Mexico: A Need for Strengthening the Revenue-Raising Capacity, par Thomas Dalsgaard (en anglais seulement)

49. The Polish Tax Reform, par Patrick Lenain et Leszek Bartoszuk (en anglais seulement)