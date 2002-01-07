Documents de l'OCDE, Volume 1 Numéro 12

Numéro spécial sur les politiques fiscales des pays de l’OCDE

2ème partie

Table des matières

68. The Tax System in Norway: Past Reforms and Future Challenges, par Paul van den Noord (en anglais seulement)

69. The Tax System in the Czech Republic, par Chiara Bronchi et Andrew Burns (en anglais seulement)

70. Options for Reforming the Spanish Tax System, par Isabelle Joumard et Aristomène Varoudakis (en anglais seulement)

71. The Tax System in Korea: More Fairness and Less Complexity Required, par Thomas Dalsgaard (en anglais seulement)

72. The Tax System in New Zealand: An Appraisal and Options for Change, par Thomas Dalsgaard (en anglais seulement)

73. Options for Reforming the Tax System in Greece, par Chiara Bronchi (en anglais seulement)

74. Increasing Simplicity, Neutrality and Sustainability: A Basis for Tax Reform in Iceland, par Richard Herd et Thorsteinn Thorgeirsson (en anglais seulement)

75. Reforming the Tax System in Portugal, par Chiari Bronchi et José C. Gomes-Santos (en anglais seulement)

76. Increasing Efficiency and Reducing Complexity in the Tax System in the United States, par Richard Herd et Chiara Bronchi (en anglais seulement)