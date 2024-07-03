À noter : la majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Publications de l'enquête PISA
La série de rapports disponibles pour chaque cycle du programme de tests périodiques PISA sur la performance des élèves.
À la une - Résultats de PISA 2022
PISA 2022
- Volume I: The State of Learning and Equity in Education
- Volume II: Learning During - and From - Disruption
- Insights and Interpretations
PISA 2022 - Rapports nationaux
- Allemagne: national report (en allemand)
- Autorité palestinienne: national report (en anglais)
- Australie: Volume I: Student performance and equity in education | PISA in Brief 2022: Student performance and equity in education
- Bulgarie: national report (en bulgare)
- Canada: national report (en anglais et français) et hlighlights (en anglais et français)
- Chili: national report (en espagnol)
- Danemark: national report (en danois)
- Espagne: national report (en espagnol)
- États-Unis: national report (en anglais)
- Finlande: national report et brochure (en finnois)
- France: national report and Note d'information
- Italie: national report (en italien)
- Irlande: national report et Non-response bias analysis for Ireland (en anglais)
- Japon: national report (en japonais)
- Lettonie: national report (en lettonien)
- Nouvelle-Zélande: national report (en anglais)
- Norvège: national report (en norvegien)
- Pays-Bas: national report (en hollandais)
- Pérou: full report (en espagnol)
- Portugal: national report | brochure | Thematic summaries: mathematics, reading and science (en portugais)
- Roumanie: full report (en roumain)
- Royaume-Uni: national report pour l'Angleterre, l'Écosse, le Pays de Galles et l'Irlande du Nord (en anglais)
- Slovénie: national report (en slovène)
- Suisse: national report (en allemand, français et italien)
- Tchéquie: national report (en tchéque)
- Ukraine: full report (en ukrainien) - shortened report (en ukrainien ou anglais)
Aperçu des pays
Evénements connexes :
- Chili: Entrega de Resultados PISA 2022
- Espagne: Presentación del informe PISA 2022
- Finlande: Opetus- ja kulttuuriministeriön tiedotustilaisuus PISA 2022 -tutkimuksen tuloksista 5.12.
- Italie: Presentazione dei risultati OCSE PISA 2022
- Lettonie: Starptautiskās skolēnu novērtēšanas programmas PISA 2022
- Royaume-Uni: Launch of the UK PISA 2022 Results et Webinar for academic research users by Scottish Educational Research Association (SERA)
- Slovénie: Novinarska konferenca ob objavi prvih rezultatov mednarodne raziskave PISA 2022
Cycles PISA précédents
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Vue d'ensemble
- PISA 2018 Insights and interpretations | Andreas Schleicher
- Executive Summaries of Volume I, II and III (French)
Rapports complets
- VOLUME I: What students know and can do
- VOLUME II: Where all students can succeed
- VOLUME III: What school life means for students' lives
- VOLUME IV: Are students smart about money?
- VOLUME V: Effective Policies, Successful Schools
- VOLUME VI: Are Students Ready to Thrive in an Interconnected World?
Annexes
Aperçu des pays (les documents ci-dessous sont en anglais sauf si spécifié autrement)
- Albanie
- Allemagne (anglais, allemand)
- Arabie saoudite (anglais, arabe)
- Argentine
- Autriche
- Australie
- Baku (Azerbaidjan)
- Bélarus
- Bosnie-Hérzégovine
- Brésil
- Brunei Darussalam
- Bulgarie
- Canada
- Chili
- Chine (Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu et Zhejiang)
- Colombie (anglais, espagnol)
- Corée
- Costa Rica
- Croatie
- Danemark
- Émirats arabes unis
- Espagne (anglais, espagnol)
- Estonie
- États-Unis
- Fédération de Russie
- Finlande
- France (anglais, français)
- Géorgie
- Grèce
- Hong Kong (Chine)
- Hongrie
- Islande
- Indonésie
- Irlande
- Israel
- Italie (anglais, Italien)
- Japon (anglais, japonais)
- Jordanie
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Lettonie
- Liban
- Lituanie
- Luxembourg
- Macao (Chine)
- Macédoine du Nord
- Malaisie
- Malte
- Maroc
- Méxique (anglais, espagnol)
- Moldova
- Monténégro
- Norvège
- Nouvelle-Zélande
- Panama
- Pays-Bas
- Pérou
- Philippines
- Pologne
- Portugal
- Qatar
- République dominicaine
- République slovaque
- Roumanie
- Royaume-Uni
- Serbie
- Singapour
- Slovénie
- Suède
- Suisse
- Taipei chinois
- Tchéquie
- Thailande
- Türkiye
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Viet Nam
Publications thématiques
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Vue d'ensemble
Rapports complets
- Volume I: Excellence and Equity in Education
Anglais | Français | Allemand
- Volume II: Policies and Practices for Successful Schools
Anglais
- Volume III: Students' Well-Being
Anglais
- Volume IV: Students’ Financial Literacy
Anglais
- Volume V: Collaborative Problem Solving
Anglais
Country snapshots
- Brésil Anglais | Portuguese
- Colombie Anglais
- France Français
- Allemagne Anglais | Allemand
- Indonésie Anglais
- Italie Anglais
- Japon Anglais | Japonais
- Méxique Anglais | Espagnol
- Espagne Anglais
- Suède Anglais
- Royaume-Uni Anglais
- États-Unis Anglais
- États-Unis (Massachusetts) Anglais
Publications thématiques
- Balancing school choice and equity
- Equity in Education
- Effective teacher policies - insights from PISA
Profil de trois performances élevées
- Chine
Voir aussi le rapport Education in China: A Snapshot
- Estonie
- Singapour
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Vue d'ensemble
- PISA 2012 Results in Focus: What 15-year-olds know and what they can do with what they know: Key results from PISA 2012
Pdf: Anglais, Français, Allemand, Espagnol
- Snapshot of student performance in mathematics, reading and science
Pdf: Anglais
Rapports complets
- What Students Know and Can Do: Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science (Volume I) [Revised edition February 2014], Français
- Excellence through Equity: Giving Every Student the Chance to Succeed (Volume II)
- Ready to Learn: Students' Engagement, Drive and Self-Beliefs (Volume III)
- What Makes Schools Successful? Resources, Policies and Practices (Volume IV)
- Creative Problem Solving: Students’ skills in tackling real-life problems (Volume V) Français
- Students and Money: Financial Literacy Skills for the 21st century (Volume VI)
Aperçus spécifiques par pays
- Autriche (Anglais, Allemand)
- Belgique
- Brésil
- France (Français)
- Allemagne (Anglais, Allemand)
- Italie (Anglais, Italien)
- Japon (Anglais, Japonais)
- Méxique (Espagnol)
- Norvège
- Espagne (Espagnol)
- Royaume-Uni, Correction des données du Royaume-Uni
- États-Unis
Publications thématiques
- Ten Questions for Mathematics Teachers… and How PISA Can Help Answer Them
- Equations and Inequalities: Making Mathematics Accessible to All
- Low-Performing Students: Why They Fall Behind and How To Help Them Succeed
- Students, Computers and Learning: Making the Connection
- The ABC of Gender Equality in Education: Aptitude, Behaviour, Confidence
- Strong Performers and Successful Reformers in Education - Lessons from PISA 2012 for the United States
- Re-scaled Economic, Social and Cultural Status (ESCS) indices for trend analyses (zipped csv files):
2009, 2006, 2003 (student, school), 2000
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Vue d'ensemble
- PISA at a Glance propose une introduction accessible à cinq des six volumes des résultats de l'enquête PISA 2009.
Rapports complets
- Volume I: What Students Know and Can Do: Student Performance in Reading, Mathematics and Science
- Volume II: Overcoming Social Background: Equity in Learning Opportunities and Outcomes
- Volume III: Learning to Learn: Student Engagement, Strategies and Practices
- Volume IV: What Makes a School Successful? Resources, Policies and Practices
- Volume V: Learning Trends: Changes in Student Performance Since 2000
- Volume VI: Students On Line: Digital Technologies and Performance
Aperçus par pays
- Finlande (extrait de la publication 'Strong performers, successful reformers in Education')
- France
- Irlande
- Japon
- Méxique
- Shanghai et Hong Kong (extrait de la publication 'Strong performers, successful reformers in Education')
- Royaume-Uni
- États-Unis (extrait de la publication 'Strong performers, successful reformers in Education')
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Rapport complet
Notes d'information
- Belgique
- Allemagne (seulement en allemand)
- Japon
- Méxique
- Royaume-Uni
- États-Unis
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais.
Rapports complets
La majorité des documents est disponible seulement en anglais
Rapports complets