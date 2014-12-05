Skip to main content
The Stringency of Environmental Regulations and Trade in Environmental Goods

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjn7xsnmq-en
Authors
Jehan Sauvage
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sauvage, J. (2014), “The Stringency of Environmental Regulations and Trade in Environmental Goods”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2014/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjn7xsnmq-en.
