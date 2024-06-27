Économie de la République slovaque en un coup d’œil

In the framework of the project “Slovak Republic: Evaluation of the Position and Performance of the National Productivity Board (NPB)”, funded by the EU through the Structural Reform Support Programme, the OECD has been supporting the Slovak NPB to align its work and activities with best international practices, in co-operation with the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) of the European Commission. The goal of the project is to strengthen the Slovak NPB’s institutional set-up and analytical capabilities to collect and analyse productivity data, as well as develop policy-oriented recommendations.

This report provides an overview of practical strategies to enhance the capacity of the Slovak NPB to analyse productivity trends and contribute to the development of pro-productivity policies. It draws on international practices and experience of other NPBs and pro-productivity institutions. It provides lessons tailored to the Slovak NPB that can provide guidance and insights for other institutions working on productivity analysis in other EU and OECD countries.

This work is a joint effort of the OECD Economics Department and the Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation.

> Presentation of key findings and recommendations