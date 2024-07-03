SSES Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The first round of SSES was conducted in 2019 in 10 cities from around the world and published from 2021 onwards. Many local governments applied them to policy and practice, often in collaboration with partner foundations or universities. For instance, in Bogotá, the Colombian Institute for Educational Evaluation (Icfes) organised sessions that used the survey data to raise awareness among policy makers, teachers, parents and caregivers of the relationship between social and emotional skills and cognitive development. The Secretariat of Education of Bogotá used SSES findings to inform their plans for developing safe and supportive school environments. ICFES also liaised with several thousand educational practitioners to analyse SSES findings and discuss with them how to update their teaching practice. In addition, Bogotá has been identified as a leading example for social and emotional learning programmes, and Bogotá’s practices are being promoted in the rest of the country. Other SSES participants helped schools implement change. In Portugal, the city of Sintra and the Gulbenkian Foundation used the SSES data to inform schools about students’ levels of social and emotional skills. Schools grouped in clusters received a diagnosis report and were tasked with identifying key areas for improvement as the basis for developing an action plan. Importantly, the municipality recognised the importance of this work and the need for adequate support – a specialised team was hired to support the schools in implementing their action plans in the following two years. In parallel to Sintra’s participation in SSES 2019, the Portuguese Gulbenkian Academies for Knowledge supported the nationwide implementation of interventions to promote social and emotional learning in people aged 0 to 25 years. Forty of these interventions were evaluated, using SSES 2019 instruments for pre-and post-test assessment of all participants’ social and emotional skills. A team tasked to evaluate these interventions found evidence of significant positive impact of the Academies’ work on various skills. Specifically, consistent impacts from the perspective of children and teachers, particularly for the skills of curiosity and assertiveness, were found. Another encouraging example comes from Helsinki (Finland) where the municipality collaborated with the University of Helsinki to further analyse the survey data and use the results to produce research and experience-based tools and support for schools, teachers and students in the city. Barometers and dashboards were devised and shared among teachers and school leaders to facilitate monitoring of students' advancements in social and emotional skills and learning. These initiatives were implemented with the aim of narrowing the disparities arising from social segregation within the city.