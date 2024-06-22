Janos Bertok

As Deputy Director, Mr. Bertók provides strategic leadership to advance the public governance agenda at the OECD and multilateral fora. Prior to this, he was heading divisions for integrity and for public sector reform, supporting policy makers with comparative data, good practices, policy guidelines and practical tools for building a culture of openness and integrity, strengthening accountability, risk-based internal control and effective oversight, strategic public procurement, and innovation in the public sector, among others. He shaped several international instruments, including the OECD Recommendations on Governance of Infrastructure (2020), on Public Integrity (2017); on Public Procurement (2015); on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying (2010), and on Managing Conflict of Interest (2003). He also supported G20 efforts in advancing quality infrastructure, transparency, accountability and integrity, in particular with good practice reports, principles and guidelines on integrity in infrastructure development (2019), managing conflict of interest (2018), customs integrity (2016), public procurement (2015), asset disclosures (2012), and protecting whistleblowers (2011/2019), among others.