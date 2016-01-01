22/11/2012 - In response to increasing pressure to deliver on growth, jobs and better governance, policy makers from MENA and OECD reiterated their support for measures to strengthen the business climate and governance in the region.

“The key shared priorities for all are to deliver jobs – a daunting challenge in light of the MENA region’s young population - and to successfully implement the ongoing democratic reforms, a precondition for inclusive growth”, said OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Yves Leterme.

At the Steering Group Meeting of the MENA-OECD Initiative, Ministers, high-level government officials, representatives from the private sector and civil society from MENA and OECD economies agreed on the need to:

Spur new investment in job-rich infrastructure projects by reducing legal risk and increasing investor confidence through the Investment Security in the Mediterranean (ISMED) Support Programme.

Increase government openness and transparency and fight corruption by pursuing membership in the Open Government Partnership.

Continue to work together in the framework of the G8 Deauville Partnership process, in particular to support concrete action in favour of good governance and SME policy.

”For any of these measures, governments need constant interaction with the business community before they launch new initiatives and reforms impacting businesses, or promoting businesses including women and young entrepreneurs”, said Mrs. Lobna Afify from the Egyptian Business Development Association.

“Civil society’s voice needs to be heard by governments on sensitive issues like fighting corruption. New democracies have to build mechanisms to make this happen” says Mr. Ghazi Gherairi, Professor of Law from Tunisia.

The Steering Group is the governing body of the MENA-OECD Initiative and meets every two to three years at ministerial level. It comprises representatives of government, business and civil society from 18 MENA and 34 OECD economies as well as international partner organisations who provide guidance to the Initiative.

For more information contact:

Mr. Alexander Böhmer

Head of MENA-OECD Investment Programme

Alexander.Boehmer@oecd.org

Tel: +336 24 77 04 81 Mr. Carlos Conde

Head of MENA-OECD Governance Programme

Carlos.Conde@oecd.org

Tel: +336 20 22 53 28

Documents connexes