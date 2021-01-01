Skip to main content

ˆZwi-‡cvkvK I cv`yKv wkí-wfwËK `vwqZ¡kxj mieivn e¨e¯’vi h_vh_ cÖwµqv welqK IBwmwW bxwZgvjv

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d02707e8-bn
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
বাংলা
Deutsch
español
ខ្មែរ
한국어
polski
português
Tiếng Việt
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), ˆZwi-‡cvkvK I cv`yKv wkí-wfwËK `vwqZ¡kxj mieivn e¨e¯’vi h_vh_ cÖwµqv welqK IBwmwW bxwZgvjv, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d02707e8-bn.
Go to top