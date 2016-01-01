Access to good-quality affordable housing is a fundamental need and key to achieving a number of social policy objectives, including reducing poverty and enhancing equality of opportunity, social inclusion and mobility. Housing needs are frequently unmet, and today a significant number of people across the OECD are homeless and too many households live in low-quality dwellings or face housing costs they can ill afford. The Affordable Housing Database (AHD) has been developed to help countries monitor access to good-quality affordable housing and strengthen the knowledge base for policy evaluation. It brings together cross-national information from OECD countries and EU member states.
The database currently includes indicators grouped along three main dimensions: housing market context, housing conditions, and public policies towards affordable housing. Each indicator presents data on a particular issue, relevant definitions and methodology, as well as key results. Indicators also discuss comparability, data and source issues, and, where relevant, include the raw data or descriptive information across countries.
Indicators (Version december 2016)
|1. Housing market context (HM)
| 2. Housing conditions (HC)
|
3. Public policies towards affordable housing (PH)
Notes
This database was produced with the financial assistance of the European Union Programme for Employment and Social Innovation "EaSI" (2014-2020).
