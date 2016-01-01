Social and welfare issues

New OECD Affordable Housing Database

 

© ShutterstockAccess to good-quality affordable housing is a fundamental need and key to achieving a number of social policy objectives, including reducing poverty and enhancing equality of opportunity, social inclusion and mobility. Housing needs are frequently unmet, and today a significant number of people across the OECD are homeless and too many households live in low-quality dwellings or face housing costs they can ill afford. The Affordable Housing Database (AHD) has been developed to help countries monitor access to good-quality affordable housing and strengthen the knowledge base for policy evaluation. It brings together cross-national information from OECD countries and EU member states.

The database currently includes indicators grouped along three main dimensions: housing market context, housing conditions, and public policies towards affordable housing. Each indicator presents data on a particular issue, relevant definitions and methodology, as well as key results. Indicators also discuss comparability, data and source issues, and, where relevant, include the raw data or descriptive information across countries.

 

Indicators (Version december 2016)

 1. Housing market context (HM) 1 Housing market
  • HM1.1 Housing stock and construction (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • HM1.2 Housing prices (.pdf)(.xlsx)
  • HM1.3 Housing tenures (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • HM1.4 Living arrangements by age groups (.pdf) (.xlsx)

Top of page ^

 2. Housing conditions (HC)Housing conditions
  • Housing affordability 
    • HC1.1 Housing related expenditure of households (.pdf (.xlsx)
    • HC1.2 Housing costs over income (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
    • HC1.3 Ability of households to keep the dwelling warm (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
  • Housing quality
    • HC2.1 Housing space  (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
    • HC2.2 Percentage of households living without indoor flushing toilet (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
    • HC2.3 Severe housing deprivation (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
  • Homelessness and housing exclusion
    • HC3.1 Homeless population estimates (.pdf)  (.xlsx)
    • HC3.2 National strategies for combating homelessness (.pdf)

Top of page ^

3. Public policies towards affordable housing (PH)‌Housing policy

  • General overview
    • PH1.1 Policy instruments and level of governance (.pdf)
    • PH1.2 Housing policy objectives and obstacles (.pdf)
  • Support for home buyers
    • PH2.1 Public spending on grants and financial support to home buyers (.pdf) (.xlsx)
    • PH2.2 Tax relief for home owners (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • Housing allowances
    • PH3.1 Public spending on housing allowance as % of GDP (.pdf) (.xlsx)
    • PH3.2 Key characteristics of housing allowances (.pdf) (.xlsx)
    • PH3.3 Recipients and payment rates of housing allowances (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • Social rental housing
    • PH4.1 Public spending on support to social rental housing as % GDP (.pdf) (.xlsx)
    • PH4.2 Social rental dwellings stock (.pdf) (.xlsx)
    • PH4.3 Key characteristics of social rental housing (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • Affordable housing programmes
    • PH5.1 Measures supporting affordable housing development (.pdf) (.xlsx)
  • Rental market regulation

Top of page ^

Related oecd databases

Top of page ^

RELATED OECD housing analyses 

Top of page ^

RELATED EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENTS

 

Contact

For further information or to receive notifications when the database is updated, please contact social.contact@oecd.org.

Le nouveau logo de TwitterFollow us on Twitter @OECD_Social 

 

Notes

EU flag MigrationDevThis database was produced with the financial assistance of the European Union Programme for Employment and Social Innovation "EaSI" (2014-2020).

 

Related Documents

 