1-2 December 2016 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France
The 15th OECD Global Forum on Competition took place in Paris on 1-2 December 2016. High-level competition officials from more than 100 delegations worldwide came together to discuss:
Read the Opening Remarks by Gabriela Ramos, OECD Chief of Staff and Sherpa
Read the Keynote Speech by Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition
