OECD Ministerial Council Statement and Outcomes

06/10/2021 - OECD Ministers have issued a joint statement at the conclusion of this week’s Council meeting at Ministerial level. Under the chairmanship of the United States, with Korea and Luxembourg as vice-chairs, Members met for discussions around the theme "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future”.





The Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) is the OECD’s highest-level forum, attended by ministers of finance, economy, foreign affairs, trade and other government departments from the Organisation’s Member and Partner countries, as well as by representatives of other International Organisations.





During the two-day meeting, Ministers welcomed:

- the Indicator Dashboard to Guide a Strong, Resilient, Green and Inclusive Post-COVID-19 Recovery

- the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) Preliminary Dashboard;

- the Policy Framework for Gender-sensitive Public Governance;

- and the Report on the implementation of the Recommendation of the Council on Integrated Mental Health, Skills and Work Policy.





Additionally, Ministers adopted:

- the OECD’s 60th Anniversary Vision Statement;

- the OECD’s Global Relations Strategy;

- the Recommendation of the Council on Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data;

- the Recommendation of the Council on Transparency and Procedural Fairness in Competition Law Enforcement;

- the Recommendation for Agile Regulatory Governance to Harness Innovation;

- and the 2021 Ministerial Council Statement.





