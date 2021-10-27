OECD Development Assistance Committee commits to align development co-operation with the goals of the Paris Agreement

27/10/2021 - Members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) today issued a joint Declaration ahead of COP26 committing to align official development assistance (ODA), which totalled USD 161 billion in 2020, with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
The Declaration states: “As the custodians of the governance of ODA, we commit to aligning our ODA with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Climate and environmental impacts must be considered in all ODA spend, including in sectors not traditionally associated with climate and the environment. Alignment with the Paris Agreement will recognise the unique circumstances of partner countries and support their own low carbon, climate resilient development pathways and transition towards net zero economies, while minimising the risk of creating stranded assets.”
This Declaration:
1. Prioritises the adaptation needs of developing countries, especially Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). It commits to:
2. Commits to supporting partner countries’ own plans for just and equitable transitions towards net zero, by:
3. Acknowledges that we cannot reduce poverty and leave no one behind unless we also tackle climate change. It commits to:
4. Recognises the need to mobilise more finance from a variety of sources (including from the private sector), and to incentivise innovation. It commits to:
DAC Chair Susanna Moorehead said, “Developing countries need visibility and a voice at COP26. If you’re a poor woman or man in an LDC or a SIDS, climate change is already making it harder to feed your children and make a livelihood. We can’t reduce poverty and leave no one behind without also tackling climate change and helping poor countries to adapt. That is what the DAC has agreed to do in its landmark Declaration.”
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann welcomed the Declaration, saying: “This is a landmark Declaration that aligns development co-operation with the important climate goals of the Paris Agreement. It demonstrates the OECD’s commitment to address the needs and challenges of developing countries. And, it shows great leadership by the DAC in pursuit of new policies to achieve better development outcomes. This Declaration also shows how important new donor commitments to increase public climate finance from next year are, and that more finance is needed from all sources.”
Read the complete DAC Declaration
For further information journalists are invited to contact the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).
The DAC is an OECD committee that serves as a forum for 30 donors and observer bodies to agree on international principles, rules and other standards for development cooperation.
Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.
Related Documents