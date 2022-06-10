OECD 2022 Ministerial Statement and outcomes

10/06/2022 - Ministers have issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting today. Chaired by Italy, with Mexico and Norway as Vice-Chairs, Members met for discussions around the theme of "The Future We Want: Better Policies for the Next Generation and a Sustainable Transition".





Read the final statement from the Ministerial meeting



The Ministerial Council Meeting is the OECD’s highest-level forum, attended by Ministers of finance, economy, foreign affairs, trade and other government departments from the Organisation’s Members and partner countries, as well as by representatives of other international organisations.



This year’s Ministerial Council Meeting was opened by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairperson of the Africa Union and President of Senegal Macky Sall, Mexico’s Minister of Finance Rogelio Ramírez de la O and Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.



During the two-day meeting, Ministers welcomed the launch of the OECD’s Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches. This major new initiative, modelled on the success of the G20-OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, is designed to help facilitate an evidence-based multilateral exchange of information about the different efforts around the world to reach net zero emissions. Over time better data and information sharing about the comparative effectiveness of different carbon mitigation approaches and the sharing of best practices will help inform better decisions around the world. This Inclusive Forum is designed to help secure a globally more coherent and better coordinated approach to carbon mitigation. Informed and facilitated by technical and objective analysis, it will help ensure the global effectiveness of combined carbon mitigation efforts also by working to avoid any counterproductive negative spillovers.





Ministers also adopted the Roadmaps for the Accession to the OECD Convention for Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania, and invited the Secretary-General to work towards an OECD-Africa Partnership.





Ministers adopted the Recommendations of the Council on:

‒ Creating Better Opportunities for Young People

‒ Ten Global Principles for Fighting Tax Crimes

‒ International Regulatory Co-operation to Tackle Global Challenges

‒ Environmental Information and Reporting

‒ SME and Entrepreneurship Policy

‒ Blockchain and other Distributed Ledger Technologies

‒ Social and Solidarity Economy and Social Innovation

‒ Foreign Direct Investment Qualities for Sustainable Development.





Ministers also welcomed:

‒ the Report on the Implementation of the OECD Recommendation on Ageing and Employment Policies,

‒ the Report on the Implementation of the OECD Gender Recommendations,

‒ the annual Update on OECD Standard-Setting,

‒ the Secretary-General’s report to Ministers on the Implementation of the Global Relations Strategy.

Further information, including supporting documents and the list of ministers present, is available on the Ministerial Council website or from the OECD Media Office (tel: +33 1 4524 9700).

See the Compendium of OECD Legal Instruments for the full text of the newly adopted OECD Recommendations.

Background information on the OECD’s work on climate mitigation policies is available here.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.