Countries pledge to step up action on climate and environment at OECD Environment Ministerial

31/03/2022 - Ministers and high-level representatives from the OECD’s 38 member countries and the European Union, as well as Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania, committed in a formal OECD Declaration today to intensify their work on climate and the environment, including doing more to curb biodiversity loss, address plastic pollution, align finance with environmental objectives and accelerate climate change action with a view to keeping the 1.5°C temperature rise limit within reach.
The Ministerial Declaration was adopted at the closure of the OECD’s 30-31 March 2022 Environment Ministerial Meeting, attended by ministers responsible for the environment from OECD countries, the European Union, several non-member countries (Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Peru and Romania), and representatives of International Organisations.
Countries committed in the Declaration to:
Ministers also invited the OECD, through its Environment Policy Committee, to develop new work in a number of key areas, including:
Ministers invited the OECD to strengthen existing work in a number of key areas including:
One of the OECD’s oldest policy committees, the Environment Policy Committee, which convenes periodically at Ministerial level, has played a leading role for over half a century as a standard-setter in developing environmentally effective and economically efficient responses to pressing environmental, climate change and biodiversity crises.
