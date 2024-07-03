Passer au contenu principal
South East Europe Green Transition

Climate change and environmental degradation are increasingly affecting people’s lives, disrupting economies and transforming ecosystems, with the Western Balkans being no exception. The green transition offers a pathway to mitigate these effects and foster a more sustainable future, while unlocking the potential for enhanced competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving global challenges.

