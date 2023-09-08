Skip to main content
Sustainable urban development

As places of home, work and leisure, cities play a pivotal role in people’s lives. While being a major contributor to GDP, they also account for large shares of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Now more than ever, resilient, green and low-carbon cities are essential for an economically sound, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable future. Sustainable urban development policies seek to address a range of issues from managing urban expansion and congestion to fostering competitiveness, innovation, social inclusion and environmental sustainability - relevant to the achievement of SDG 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities.

