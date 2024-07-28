Water policy reforms in Uzbekistan

According to the current national water and environment policy, intersectoral cooperation is placed as one of its tasks. Thus, a composition of the National Steering Committee for the National Policy Dialogue on the Integrated Water Resources Management was approved by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan on 16 June 2022, and the Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan requested the UNECE to support organizing the dialogue.

The objectives of the first meeting of the NPD Steering Committee in Uzbekistan are as follows: