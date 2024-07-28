Water policy reforms in Uzbekistan

According to the current national water and environment policy, intersectoral cooperation is placed as one of its tasks. Thus, a composition of the National Steering Committee for the National Policy Dialogue on the Integrated Water Resources Management was approved by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan on 16 June 2022, and the Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan requested the UNECE to support organizing the dialogue.
The objectives of the first meeting of the NPD Steering Committee in Uzbekistan are as follows:
- launch the National Policy Dialogue on Integrated Water Resources Management in Uzbekistan and define its objectives and programme of work,
- discuss Uzbekistan’s achievements, challenges and priorities related to water policy, and how the NPD process can support progress on water policies and facilitate technical and financial support to the development of the water sector,
- agree on a way forward for NPD implementation.