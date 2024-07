The National Policy Dialogue started in Georgia in September 2010 with meetings of the UNECE Water Convention secretariat with the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and other stakeholders. The Memorandum of Understanding on the NPD implementation was signed by the Ministry of Environment Protection and UNECE in October 2011. Key achievements of NPDs are:

A national water law was developed and it introduces the river basin management approach according to EU Water Framework Directive (WFD) and clarifies the roles of state institutions.



A review of economic instruments for water management was conducted in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia.