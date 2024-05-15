Skip to main content
Small Island Developing States

The OECD provides statistical data and policy analysis on external finance to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to enhance the amount, quality and benefits of development co-operation. It also provides analysis and guidance on other issues of relevance to SIDS such as the sustainable ocean economy, capacity development for climate change, and effective development co-operation.

