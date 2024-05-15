Small Island Developing States

As countries grow, the share of ODA within their overall mix of external finance becomes almost negligible relative to other flows such as non-concessional finance, private investment or domestic revenues. In the case of SIDS, however, their dependence on ODA remains high even on the eve of “ODA graduation” –the moment where they cease to be eligible to concessional finance.

Without adequate support for the transition, therefore, graduation often causes serious socio-economic setbacks, leaving SIDS worse-off. By focusing better on the capacity needs and vulnerabilities of SIDS, donors can help them graduate for success.