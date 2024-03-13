LGBTIQ+ inclusion

Despite a shift towards greater acceptance of LGBTIQ+ people, discrimination continues to hamper equality of opportunity in many areas of social and economic life, such as education, employment and health.

For example, in the United States, where one in ten adults identify as LGBTIQ+, a nationally representative survey collecting information on both sexual orientation and gender identity highlights significant disparities, even after accounting for essential variables. These differences are evident across all subgroups of the LGBTIQ+ population, but are particularly large for transgender and non-binary people. For example, transgender and non-binary individuals were found to be more than twice as likely to not have a high school degree, and almost 90% more likely to have symptoms of anxiety and depression.