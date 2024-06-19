Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Export restrictions on critical raw materials

Countries that impose restrictions on exports of raw materials could well compromise  achieving global net zero CO2 emissions targets and the digital transformation necessary to ensure economic security. The OECD monitors the use of these restrictions in order to contribute to a better understanding of why countries resort to such measures and their impact on international markets.  

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top