Export restrictions on critical raw materials

Given the uniqueness and concentration of production of some raw materials, market power dynamics can come into play and be exploited for economic and non-economic reasons, e.g. via restrictions on output or trade. Raw materials are generally used to produce other goods, i.e. they are positioned “upstream” in domestic and international supply chains. This means that disruptions or policies that affect their supply can have important systemic ramifications which can be used as a reason for state intervention, usually in the form of subsidies, and restrictions on exports or foreign ownership, to support downstream domestic sectors. This occurs despite the mixed evidence as to the efficacy of such policies. Given its systemic importance, raw materials are also more prone to be targets of economic coercion and political rivalries.