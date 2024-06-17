Skip to main content
Due diligence for responsible business conduct

Businesses and investors are of crucial importance for economic, environmental, and social progress. It is important that they avoid adverse impacts on people and the environment. The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct call on companies to carry out risk-based due diligence. This due diligence process helps companies assess and address real and potential negative impacts in their operations, supply chains and business relationships. The OECD has developed guidance and tools to explain these expectations for due diligence and to support companies in putting them into practice.

