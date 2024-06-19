In 2019, global illicit trade in counterfeit and pirated goods amounted to USD 464 billion, or 2.5% of world trade. In absolute terms, the value of trade in fakes is close to the entire GDP of advanced OECD countries such as Austria and Belgium.
Counterfeit and pirate goods
Counterfeiting poses a significant risk for knowledge-based, open and globalised economies. Because illicit trade in counterfeit goods is a dynamic and constantly changing phenomenon, continuous measurement efforts are needed to monitor this risk.