Most fakes pose health and safety risks to consumers. This includes health risks (e.g. fake pharmaceuticals or food products), safety risks (e.g. counterfeit automotive spare parts, fake batteries), and environmental hazards (e.g. fake pesticides).

Among dangerous goods, the most frequently counterfeited product categories during 2017-2019 were perfumery and cosmetics (32% of global customs seizures), clothing (25%), and toys and games (22%). They were followed by automotive spare parts (7%) and pharmaceuticals (5%).