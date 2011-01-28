What are the Public Procurement Procedures and When Can They Be Used?

The basic presumption in public procurement is that contracts of a specified type and value will be awarded using an advertised, competitive procedure that is open, fair and transparent, ensuring equality of opportunity and treatment for all candidates and tenderers. There are only limited circumstances where a procedure without advertised competition is permitted. SIGMA Brief 10 gives an overview of the main competitive procedures available for contracting authorities under EU law. The Brief gives guidance on choosing which procedure to use, presenting good practises and examples as well. Finally, it gives a summary on the derogations from the obligation to publish a contract notice and use a competitive process.