Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What are the Public Procurement Procedures and When Can They Be Used?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4wzv53043-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “What are the Public Procurement Procedures and When Can They Be Used?”, SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4wzv53043-en.
Go to top