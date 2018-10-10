The development and implementation of public administration reform (PAR) and sector strategies are both processes that require identifying the core problems a given country administration is facing, setting clear objectives and targets to address those problems, and translating these into specific actions. This Toolkit is designed for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of PAR and sector strategies. It is designed to support governments and public administrations that are committed to meeting the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 16 and the SIGMA Principles of Public Administration. The Toolkit provides practical insights and advice, as well as easy-to-use tools for those involved in the development and implementation of PAR and sector strategies. It was developed by gathering, reviewing and compiling lessons learned, recommendations, advice and tools developed and promoted by SIGMA and the rest of the OECD Public Governance Directorate.
Toolkit for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of public administration reform and sector strategies
Guidance for SIGMA partners
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-