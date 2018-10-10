Skip to main content
Toolkit for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of public administration reform and sector strategies

Guidance for SIGMA partners
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/37e212e6-en
Authors
Péter Vági, Egle Rimkute
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Vági, P. and E. Rimkute (2018), “Toolkit for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of public administration reform and sector strategies: Guidance for SIGMA partners”, SIGMA Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/37e212e6-en.
