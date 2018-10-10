Toolkit for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of public administration reform and sector strategies

The development and implementation of public administration reform (PAR) and sector strategies are both processes that require identifying the core problems a given country administration is facing, setting clear objectives and targets to address those problems, and translating these into specific actions. This Toolkit is designed for the preparation, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of PAR and sector strategies. It is designed to support governments and public administrations that are committed to meeting the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 16 and the SIGMA Principles of Public Administration. The Toolkit provides practical insights and advice, as well as easy-to-use tools for those involved in the development and implementation of PAR and sector strategies. It was developed by gathering, reviewing and compiling lessons learned, recommendations, advice and tools developed and promoted by SIGMA and the rest of the OECD Public Governance Directorate.