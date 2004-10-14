Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tax Treatment of Private Pension Savings in OECD Countries and the Net Tax Cost Per Unit of Contribution to Tax-Favoured Schemes

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/387535760801
Authors
Kwang-Yeol Yoo, Alain de Serres
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Yoo, K. and A. de Serres (2004), “Tax Treatment of Private Pension Savings in OECD Countries and the Net Tax Cost Per Unit of Contribution to Tax-Favoured Schemes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 406, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/387535760801.
Go to top