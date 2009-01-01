Before joining the EU in May 2004, Central and Eastern European countries were required to professionalise their civil services. Most were perceived as having made improvements sufficient to be granted EU membership status. But what happened next? Five years after accession, this paper answers the question.
Sustainability of Civil Service Reforms in Central and Eastern Europe Five Years After EU Accession
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024