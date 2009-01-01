Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Sustainability of Civil Service Reforms in Central and Eastern Europe Five Years After EU Accession

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60pvjmbq-en
Authors
Jan-Hinrik Meyer-Sahling
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Meyer-Sahling, J. (2009), “Sustainability of Civil Service Reforms in Central and Eastern Europe Five Years After EU Accession”, SIGMA Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60pvjmbq-en.
Go to top