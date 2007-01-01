Regulatory Management Capacities of Member States of the EU that Joined the Union on 1 May 2004

The European Commission requested Sigma to carry out a study on the regulatory management capacities of the ten countries that joined the EU on 1 May 2004 to learn more about their Better Regulation practices, exchange good practices and make suggestions for further improvements. This study was carried out by way of peer reviews taking place between March 2005 and October 2006. The topics examined were notably: the origins of EU Better Regulation policy, regulatory management processes, the tools used in these processes (impact assessment, consultation, simplification, alternatives and accessibility), enactment processes and the enforcement and compliance of laws in the NMS, with reference to intellectual property law and environmental laws. Each peer reviews led to a country report that was sent to the Commission and the Member State in question. Publication of each country report was left to the discretion of the Member State in question. A synthesis was drawn up summarizing all findings and making recommendations addressed to all new Member States in general.